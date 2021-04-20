Three of a family electrocuted in Tando Adam

SUKKUR: Three members of a family were electrocuted Tando Adam district, when an 11,000 KV wire fell down on them. Reports said three members of a family were on their way home riding on a motorcycle at Khando Road in Tando Adam, when an 11,000 KV conductor wire suddenly fell down on them. The victims, identified as Abdul Hakeem, his sons Javeed and Ghulam Kadir Chutto, were electrocuted on the spot. Local residents demonstrated against HESCO over the tragic death of three members of a family and held the power distribution company responsible for death all the three. The protesters further demanded registration of an FIR against executive engineer HESCO and his team. Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Spokesperson Saddiq Kuber said the CEO HESCO had suspended the SDO and line superintendent and constituted an inquiry committee.