If my advice was heeded... : Covid-19 spread might not have been alarming, claims Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that had his suggestion to suspend the operation of inter-city passenger transport been timely accepted by the federal government, the deadly spread of the coronavirus infections in the country would have been not as alarming as is the case in the present day.

“Just yesterday there were 150 deaths in the country due to coronavirus infections as it was like the highest corona-related death toll during almost one last year,” said the CM while talking to media persons here on Monday.

He said that while virtually attending the meeting of National Coordination Committee on March 31 he had suggested to suspend the operation of inter-city passenger transport just for two weeks.

The chief minister said the situation of the coronavirus spread in the country would have been a lot better, had his suggestion to suspend the inter-city passenger transport for two weeks been considered by the Central government.

Murad said the markets and other business should also continue with their functioning with the SOPs during this period. He said the in case of the centre’s continued inaction, Sindh government might again had to take certain precautionary steps on its own to prevent the deadly spread of virus in the province as was the case last year when Sindh took lead in the country in taking precautions against the Covid-19.

He said that he would consult the experts before adopting such preventive measures in advance in the province to safeguard the health and safety of the people. The Sindh CM also demanded the federal government to take provinces onboard in its efforts to hold talks with the protesters in the country to resolve amicably the prevailing tense situation in the country.