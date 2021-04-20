close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

CCPO inquires after injured cops

National

April 20, 2021

LAHORE: CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Monday visited the house of injured Nawankot DSP who was made hostage along with other members of LEAs and tortured by the workers of a religious party. DIG Operations, SSP Admin and other senior police officers accompanied him. CCPO presented the DSP with a bouquet and a financial relief cheque. The DSP informed the CCPO about kidnapping details and torture by the proscribed party activists.

