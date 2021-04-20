CCPO inquires after injured cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar Monday visited the house of injured Nawankot DSP who was made hostage along with other members of LEAs and tortured by the workers of a religious party. DIG Operations, SSP Admin and other senior police officers accompanied him. CCPO presented the DSP with a bouquet and a financial relief cheque. The DSP informed the CCPO about kidnapping details and torture by the proscribed party activists.