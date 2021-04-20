Directive to prepare for vaccination’s next phase from 21

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Ms Sarah Aslam directed Chief Executive Officers (H) to make necessary arrangements for the next phase of the corona vaccination drive that starts from 21 April for 50-59 age group.

Chairing the monthly CEOs video link conference at the Committee Room, the Secretary PSH Department said, “Vaccination teams must ensure online data entry at vaccination centres. Home vaccination service in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore needs immediate improvement.

Similarly, delay in lab results of COVID-19 tests and pendency in sample transportation needs to be immediately addressed.” The Secretary PSH Department said that dengue surveillance must be intensified and larvacidal activities must be scaled up in hotspot areas. She directed the districts to act proactively and put in place dengue control arrangements.

She asked districts to nominate focal persons for “Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Per” Programme and ensure proper cleanliness at the government office premises as well in DHQs, THQs, RHCs and BHUs. An app, she added, was being developed for the smooth implementation of the programme.

The Secretary said that performance of all districts would be assessed on monthly basis and good performing districts would be appreciated whereas poor performers may face disciplinary action.