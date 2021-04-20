Substandard food items being sold in Ramazan bazars: PML-N

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari expressed concern over the sale of substandard food items in Ramazan bazaars.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she alleged that the government pretended to provide Rs7 billion subsidy for Ramazan bazaars. “The Punjab government has given subsidy only on sugar and flour in Ramazan bazaars,” she added.

She claimed that a single truck of sugar was brought to every Ramazan bazaar, which was not enough for thousands of citizens of that area resulting in long lines. This clearly showed the poor management skills of the incompetent and selected rulers, she said.

She said the price of chicken meat had increased by Rs35 and now it was being sold at Rs371 per kg, garlic was being sold at Rs200, ginger at Rs400 and tomatoes at Rs60 per kg in Ramazan. The growing price trend showed that tomatoes will cross the century by Eid, she added.