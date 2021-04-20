close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
April 20, 2021

12 leaders, activists of religious outfit held

National

FAISALABAD: Police Monday arrested twelve activists, including two leaders, of a religious outfit during a crackdown in Clock Tower on Monday.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry, some activists of a religious outfit and anti-government traders staged a protest and forced shopkeepers to close shops in eight bazaars of Clock Tower.

He said police launched a grand operation and arrested main organiser, financier and motivators of the protest identified as Akmal Hassan, and Zamir Hussain, who both are in fourth schedule.

The CPO said ten other leaders and activists of the religious outfit were also detained. He said after the police action shopkeepers opened their shops and raised slogans in favour of Punjab police.

