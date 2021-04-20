Turks sneak into Europe in passport scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ankara: The Turkish government on Monday widened an investigation into claims dozens of people had used special passports to enter Europe legally and never returned. The scandal has dominated local headlines since it emerged last week that 43 people with grey service passports entered Germany last November to attend an environmental workshop and never returned to Turkey.