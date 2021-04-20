close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
AFP
April 20, 2021

Synthetic drugs surging in Europe

World

THE HAGUE: Europe is fighting a stark rise in the production of synthetic drugs as part of an overall illegal trade that nets at least 30 billion euros ($36 billion) a year, the EU’s judicial agency said on Monday. At least a third of trafficking cases referred to Eurojust over the last five years involved man-made substances such as methamphetamine and other newer drugs, the agency said in a new report.

