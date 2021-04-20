WHO against proof of vaccination for travel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: The World Health Organisation’s emergency committee said on Monday it was against international travellers being required to have proof of vaccination, partly on grounds such a measure would deepen inequities.
"Do not require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry, given the limited (although growing) evidence about the performance of vaccines in reducing transmission and the persistent inequity in the global vaccine distribution," the committee said in a statement summarising its April 15 meeting, the results of which were only published on Monday.