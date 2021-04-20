close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
AFP
April 20, 2021

Turks sneak into Europe in passport scam

AFP
April 20, 2021

Ankara: The Turkish government on Monday widened an investigation into claims dozens of people had used special passports to enter Europe legally and never returned. The scandal has dominated local headlines since it emerged last week that 43 people with grey service passports entered Germany last November to attend an environmental workshop and never returned to Turkey.

