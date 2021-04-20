3 dead after two-car crash in Kent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KENT: Three people have died and one is seriously injured after a two-car crash in Kent.
The crash happened at 6.20pm on Sunday in Romney Road, Lydd, and involved a black Dacia Duster Ambiance and a white BMW M135i. The driver of the Dacia, a woman in her 50s, and two male passengers in the BMW, were all pronounced dead at the scene. —PA