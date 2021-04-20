close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 20, 2021

3 dead after two-car crash in Kent

World

 
April 20, 2021

KENT: Three people have died and one is seriously injured after a two-car crash in Kent.

The crash happened at 6.20pm on Sunday in Romney Road, Lydd, and involved a black Dacia Duster Ambiance and a white BMW M135i. The driver of the Dacia, a woman in her 50s, and two male passengers in the BMW, were all pronounced dead at the scene. —PA

Latest News

More From World