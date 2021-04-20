Yousuf satisfied with Test squad training for Zimbabwe tour

LAHORE: The NHPC batting coach Mohammad Yousuf is satisfied with the training of the Test squad picked for the series against Zimbabwe, which is underway at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

He said that all the players are working hard in the camp and they are training according to the team management’s plan. “We hope that all the players will perform well in the Test series,” he said.

He said the players are being tried to train according to how the pitches are likely to behave on the first, second, third, fourth and fifth days.

Members of the Test squad will leave for Zimbabwe on April 21 to join other team members. The Pakistan team is scheduled to play two Test matches in Zimbabwe. The first Test starts on April 29.