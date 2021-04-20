Talha wins snatch bronze in Asian Weightlifting

KARACHI: The country’s promising weightlifter Talha Talib on Monday won a bronze medal in snatch in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

Talha, also the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, lifted 148kg weight in snatch in the 67 kilogramme weight category to win bronze, his first medal in the Asian Championship. This is also a new national record.

The event is also a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talha, however, failed to finish at the victory podium in clean and jerk and total. Talha finished fourth with 167kg in clean and jerk and ended fifth in total of 315kg. China picked gold and silver in total with the bronze going to Uzbekistan.