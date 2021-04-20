Zimbabwe name three uncapped players for Pakistan T20s

HARARE: Sean Williams will continue to lead Zimbabwe’s T20I side in their upcoming three-match series at home in Harare against Pakistan in the continued absence of their regular white-ball captain Chamu Chibhabha, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury since February.

Zimbabwe’s 15-man squad also includes three uncapped players: batter Tadiwanashe Marumani, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga and offspinner Tapiwa Mufudza.

Zimbabwe had also missed the services of the experienced duo of Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine in their last series, against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The two of them have been included in the latest squad, as is the case with Luke Jongwe, the quick bowler who last played for Zimbabwe in a T20I against Bangladesh in Khulna in 2016.

They will, however, be without Sikandar Raza, with the allrounder suffering from an upper-arm injury. The other players to have missed selection were Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda and Faraz Akram. Top-order batter Musakanda has, however, been placed in a three-man stand-by list along with Ainsley Ndlovu, the left-arm spinner, and fast bowler Bradley Evans.

The matches will be played on April 21, 23 and 25, all behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club. The two teams will then play a series of two Tests, also in Harare.

Zimbabwe squad: Sean Williams (capt), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.