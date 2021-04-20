Sri Lanka’s Lokuhettige banned for eight years

COLOMBO: World cricket’s governing body on Monday banned former Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige for eight years for corruption.

The 40-year-old, who played nine one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2013, joins a growing list of Sri Lankan players to have been punished by the International Cricket Council.

The ICC found Lokuhettige guilty on three counts in January after a two-year investigation, and added that the ban had been toughened because he refused to cooperate.

Lokuhettige was accused of being a “party to an effort to fix” or “influence improperly” a game during a T10 tournament in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

He was also found guilty of “directly soliciting and inducing a player” and failing to disclose approaches to take part in corruption.

Lokuhettige featured in an Al Jazeera documentary in 2018 when he spoke to an undercover reporter about fixing a game.