PCB securing services of British firm for PSL Covid protocols

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations for the bio-bubble for the remaining matches of the PSL Six.

The PCB officials have secured the services of an England-based firm to make the rest of the PSL Six matches run smoothly. Arrangements have been made with the British company Restrada to prepare a bio-bubble for the PSL Six matches.

According to sources, the PCB officials have prepared the contract documents and sent them to the British company.

After seeing the performance of the company in PSL, there will be talks for the next cricket season in the same environment.

The protocols for the bio-bubble of PSL Six will be decided by the Restrada company and it will be responsible to implement those.

On the other hand, the PCB has booked a hotel for the remaining matches of the league. All the six teams, officials and broadcasters will stay in the 300-room hotel. The PCB will have full management of all hotel rooms, halls, conference rooms and restaurants. The relevant staff of the hotel, transport, ground staff and broadcasters will stay inside the bubble.