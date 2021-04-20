‘Digital communication vital’

LAHORE: The development of digital communication channels for continuing sustainable trade between China and Pakistan is the need of the hour in the prevailing global situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Monday.

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President S M Naveed in a meeting with e-commerce experts said that PCJCCI initiated one-on-one consultancy sessions to create awareness of practical implications of e-commerce using social media and digital platforms without outsourcing.

In Pakistan, there is a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods, which can further help in increasing sales, reducing support costs, build trust with buyers, increase average order value, and increase Google ranking, he said and assured to develop a network of e-commerce expert for the assistance of SMEs in Pakistan to be self-reliant in the digital communication.