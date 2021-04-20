A large number of Pakistanis are not sure whether they should get the Covid-19 vaccine. There are some people who spread misinformation about the vaccine’s efficacy. Many people also say that it is useless to go for the vaccine. This widespread disinformation will end up becoming a huge obstacle in our fight against the deadly virus which has claimed millions of lives across the world.

It is the responsibility of the government to create awareness among people about the efficacy of the vaccine. People should be encouraged and convinced to get themselves vaccinated. We have to do everything it takes to fight against the virus and keep ourselves protected.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi