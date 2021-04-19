Suspension of classes of eighth grade and below extended until May 1

KARACHI: The regular classroom-based teaching up till eighth grade in the government and private schools in Sindh will remain suspended till May 1, 2020 due to surging Covid-19 cases in the province. The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani in a statement issued on Sunday. The statement read that the provincial education department had held a meeting to consult the relevant federal and provincial, ministers, authorities and experts before taking such a decision. The teaching for the students of up till eighth grade, however, will continue during this period through homework-based study assignments and different methods of online education, using email, WhatsApp and other modes of electronic communication. The regular classroom-based education of students of ninth till 12th grades in the government schools and colleges in Sindh will continue in this period with 50 per cent attendance.