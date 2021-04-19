Profiteers on fleecing spree to make quick buck in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The prices of daily use items have skyrocketed as profiteers and hoarders have started their annual looting spree by creating artificial price hike in local markets of twin cities with the advent of the blessed month of Ramazan.

The traders are brazenly defying the official price list without any fear besides fleecing the people with both hands by openly flouting official rate lists, issued daily by local administration ceremoniously. The rising trend in prices of essential items have multiplied the miseries of fixed income people, besides taking away several commodities off the ‘Iftar’ menu as racketeers have made all sorts of arrangements to loot already inflation-hit middle and lower middle class.

A survey of several markets of federal capital including Aabpara market, Super market, Sitara market, Bhara Kahu, PWD, Tench Bhatta, Saddar, Lalkurti, Commercial Market and several other markets of the twin cities reveals that banana is available at Rs150 to Rs400 per dozen while per kg rate of guava is over Rs200. Similarly, the prices of water melon and other fruits are very high in the market. Likewise the price of chicken meat has touched Rs480 per kg, which an all-time high. Boneless chicken is being sold at Rs690 per kg and live at Rs280 per kg. Talking to this agency, Umer, a clerk in private firm said the prices of fruits have recorded an alarming increase since the start of holy month forcing them to drop the plan of buying fruit for ‘Iftar’.Usman, a security supervisor in a private Bank said, buying foodstuffs for ‘Iftar’ and ‘Sehr’ were beyond his purchasing limit, that is why he broke the fast with simple rice.

Another citizen Farhan said traders had kept the official price list on the tip of their shoes and they were involved in the abhorrent practices of fleecing and profiteering. He criticised the local administration for their failure to check those traders who were defying the official rate list of daily use commodities. Long queues are witnessed outside Utility Stores and Ramazan bazaars waiting for subsidised flour and sugar. The sweetener is available but only one kg per customer.