close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

Fawad, Mousavi condole with Safi over mother’s death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Saleem Safi's mother. He prayed may Allah Almighty grant her eternal peace in Jannah and give patience to her family. Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the mother of journalist and columnist Salim Safi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan