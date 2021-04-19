Fawad, Mousavi condole with Safi over mother’s death

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Saleem Safi's mother. He prayed may Allah Almighty grant her eternal peace in Jannah and give patience to her family. Meanwhile, Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the mother of journalist and columnist Salim Safi.