Buzdar govt working to provide essential items at fixed price: Firdous

LAHORE: SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Punjab government is working to provide essential commodities to public at fixed prices. Firdous in a series of tweets Sunday said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is reviewing price and availability of all basic items including flour and sugar at daily basis and he has directed the administration concerned to make price control mechanism more effective. Buzdar has also instructed officials to ensure availability of all essential products at Ramazan bazaars as well as open market and ordered strict action against all the profiteers, she added. She further said the government will soon control inflation with the help of people and availability of items at low price will be ensured.