Corona SOPs to be strictly implemented: DC Pakpattan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: DC Rana Shakeel asked the officers concerned to strictly implement the corona related OSPs due surge in COVID-19 cases. He stated this while addressing a meeting which was participated by Pakpattan District CEO Health Doctor Ahmad Shahzad, CEO Education Rana Muhammad Arshad Khan and other officers.