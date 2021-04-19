close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

Corona SOPs to be strictly implemented: DC Pakpattan

Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

PAKPATTAN: DC Rana Shakeel asked the officers concerned to strictly implement the corona related OSPs due surge in COVID-19 cases. He stated this while addressing a meeting which was participated by Pakpattan District CEO Health Doctor Ahmad Shahzad, CEO Education Rana Muhammad Arshad Khan and other officers.

