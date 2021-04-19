Punjab Forests Minister visits Ramazan bazaar in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Forests Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari has said that the PTI government is proving relief to the people through Ramazan bazaars in the holy month of Ramazan. He stated this during his visit to Ariwala Ramazan Bazaar while talking to reporters. Pakpattan DC, Arifwala assistant commissioner and other officials were also present. The minister checked availability and quality of the commodities in the Ramazan bazaar.