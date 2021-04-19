close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

Man kills employee over leave issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

SIALKOT: A man gunned down his employee over issue of leave near village Bhadey Chak in the limits of Begowala police station. According to police, on late Saturday night, 26-year-old Yasir, son of Nazir, was shot dead by his employer Nabeel at a farmhouse. It is stated that the victim, a resident of Nankana Sahib, who had been working at the accused's farmhouse for some time, wanted to go on leave but his employer refused to grant him leave. In a resultant clash, Nabeel allegedly murdered Yasir and fled. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and started investigations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan