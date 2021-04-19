Man kills employee over leave issue

SIALKOT: A man gunned down his employee over issue of leave near village Bhadey Chak in the limits of Begowala police station. According to police, on late Saturday night, 26-year-old Yasir, son of Nazir, was shot dead by his employer Nabeel at a farmhouse. It is stated that the victim, a resident of Nankana Sahib, who had been working at the accused's farmhouse for some time, wanted to go on leave but his employer refused to grant him leave. In a resultant clash, Nabeel allegedly murdered Yasir and fled. Police have registered a murder case against the accused and started investigations.