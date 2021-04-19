Call to treat corona patients in Vehari dist hospitals

BUREWALA: Corona patients are not being treated in government hospitals in Vehari district and not a single Corona isolation ward is functional in Vehari district hospitals till filling of the report, The News learnt here on Sunday.

The corona patients are being referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan and Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and ventilators at local hospitals are not available to serious patients. Corona patients are being advised to be quarantined at home. People of the area have demanded of Commissioner Multan, Deputy Commissioner Vehari and senior officials of the health department immediately take steps for the treatment of patients infected with the corona virus in government hospitals in Vehari district and launch a special campaign to educate public about the corona treatment. Chief Executive Officer Health District Vehari Dr Anjum Iqbal was ordered by Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi to set up an isolation ward containing 50 beds at DHQ Hospital about 15 days ago, but the isolation ward has not been set up so far.

When The News approached the CEO to know about the establishment of the corona isolation ward, he gave no answer. It has been observed that dozens of teachers and students in schools are being affected by Corona. People are not taking the disease seriously and continuing to violate Corona SOPs. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mobeen Elahi said, “We are setting up a Corona isolation ward with new four ventilators in DHQ Hospital Vehari.”