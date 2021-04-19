9 get life sentence in terrorism case

RAWALPINDI: ATC Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar awarded life sentence to nine accused in a terrorism case and awarded 234 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs7million to other accused. The court acquitted Col (r) Tasadaq Hussain and Amar Rabi due to lack of evidence against them. Earlier, the Kotli Sattian Police Station registered a case against Sadaqat Hussain, Jamshed Ali, Shahid Ali, M Tasadaq, Galib Hussain, Umar Jahangir, M Ali, M Zahid, Sohail Ahmed, Col (r) Tasadaq Hussain and Amar Rabi on December 24, 2019. Only three accused were arrested while others were on bail.