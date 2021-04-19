PTA warns of hoax calls, messages asking for personal details

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned the public against attending hoax, falsified and unsolicited calls and messages asking for personal details or money transfer.

PTA or other organisations such as banks will never call and ask for personal information, like ATM pin, code, OTP and account details. Therefore, people are advised not to share their personal information with an unknown caller/SMS sender and ignore calls claiming to be from PTA or other organisations asking to update or verify details ie mother’s name, account balance, CNIC number etc.

Besides contacting their respective telecom service operator, consumers may also register their complaints by dialling 0800-550555 or at https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint. Appropriate action would be taken against the persons involved in this fraudulent activity.