Money-laundering, misuse of authority cases: NAB has solid evidence against big fish, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (R) has said the anti-graft body has solid evidence against big fish in cases related to money-laundering, fake accounts, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources and cheating the public at large.

“The NAB has filed 1269 corruption references having an accumulative value of Rs950 billion which are sub judice in the accountability courts,” he said in a statement Sunday.

He said the NAB during 2020 has recovered Rs321.4829 billion from corrupt elements which is a record achievement in only one year as compared to other years which shows commitment and dedication of the NAB officers in eradicating corruption from the country.

He said the NAB has received 487,964 complaints, authorised 15,930 complaint verifications, 10,041 inquiries and 4,598 investigations since inception while 3,682 references were also filed. He said the NAB has recovered Rs790 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements since Bureau’s inception, which is more recovery as compared to other such anti-corruption organisations. He said the NAB is a people-friendly institution and its performance has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions. “The NAB has become a role model for Saarc countries in eradication of corruption as Pakistan has become first chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for the country due to the NAB,” he added.

He said the NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and Pakistan is the only country with whom China has signed a MoU for eradication of corruption. He said Pakistan and China are jointly working for ensuring transparency in CPEC projects. He said the NAB has its headquarters in Islamabad and regional bureaus located at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, KP, Multan, Sukkur and sub office in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the NAB has been rejuvenated for eradicating corruption from the country. He said the performance of NAB is being reviewed on a regular basis on the basis of monitoring and evaluation system. He said the NAB has proved that its actions against corrupt elements are across the board as it does not believe in victimisation. “The prestige of NAB has increased manifold due to its indiscriminate and visible action against big fish,” he concluded.