PFUJ condemns blocking of news

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the blocking of news coverage of unfortunate developments unfolding in Lahore because of the protest of a religious group and government handling of the situation that has led to riots, loss of lives and damage to properties.

In a press release issued on Sunday, PFUJ President Shehzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi expressed grave concern over the situation, saying the blackout of the developments by the government was counter-productive, leading to rumour-mongering that would not only create confusion but fan anti-government sentiments. They said, “It has also undermined the freedom of people to know. It is the right of the people to receive authentic and verified information which curbs fear mongering and prevent people from falling prey to rumour-mongering that seems to be prevailing in parts of Punjab because of the blackout.”

PFUJ leadership urged the federal government to withdraw the blocking of news and flow of information which is also creating immense problems for media persons. “Such blocking flies in the face of government’s tall claims regarding the freedom of press. We believe the situation is sensitive but any blackout will turn the situation more complicated besides putting a question mark on the objectivity of the media. Therefore, this blocking should immediately be withdrawn.”