One dies, three injured in Kohistan roof collapse

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and his three children sustained injuries when the roof of the house collapsed in the Suo area of Upper Kohistan, officials said on Sunday.

“All those buried under the rubble of the collapsed house were retrieved but the head of the family succumbed to the injuries before he could be rushed to the hospital,” Iftikhar Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, told reporters.

The house, which had developed cracks during the recent rains in the district, collapsed suddenly as a result of which Habibur Rahman and his three sons were buried alive under the rubble.

The police, volunteers of the Civil defence and villagers rushed to the spot after the incident and retrieved all four from the rubble after an hectic effort of three hours. However, Habibur Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The injured including Safiur Rahman, Samiur Rahman and Shafiur Rahman were rushed to Civil Hospital Dasu where doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.