Corona takes three more lives in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The coronavirus took another three lives in the Nowshera on Sunday as the viral infection continued to spread in the district, forcing the administration to put more localities under lockdown, said a senior official.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgan told the media the latest victims were identified as Saleeh Maseeh of Rislapur, Zardad Khan of Kheshgi Bala, and Mohamamd Ali of Aziz Bhatti Road. He said the latest fatalities had put the death toll from Covid-19 at 82 in Nowshera.

The official said two fresh cases were reported in the district as well and that took the tally of the people infected by the virus to 4,306. He said seven people recovered from coronavirus, taking the number of such patients to 3,214.

The deputy commissioner said Mohallah Kakazai, Sartajabad in Akora Khattak and Bara Banda in Pabbi were placed under a smart lockdown after coronavirus cases were reported from these areas. He advised the people to comply with the coronavirus standard operating procedures such as wearing facemasks, observing social distancing and avoid turning to the crowded places and gatherings.

The third wave of Covid-19 has derived from England and is very dangerous as compared to the earlier two waves of this viral infection. People did not comply SOPs and it is spreading at a fast pace. General masses have been asked by the authorities to observe standard operating procedures to save the lives of the people.