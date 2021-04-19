close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
Bureau report
April 19, 2021

Aimal Wali tests positive

National

Bureau report
April 19, 2021

PESHAWAR: The provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his residence in Wali Bagh, Charssadda.

The party provincial spokesperson MPA Samar Haroon Bilour in a statement on Sunday confirmed the news and said that the party leader had confined himself to his residence at Wali Bagh and suspended all social and political activities.-

