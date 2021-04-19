Safi’s mother laid to rest

NOWSHERA: The mother of senior journalist and anchorperson, Saleem Safi, was laid to rest at Rashakai town on Sunday.

A number of people from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased at Rashakai in Nowshera district. Among others, journalists, notables and well-wishers turned up in significant numbers to offer Nimaz-i-Janaza for Saleem Safi’s mother.

Among those who turned up at the funeral included Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Sherpao, Awami National Party leaders Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Ameer Haider Hoti, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan, Pir Sabir Shah and Murtaza Javed Abbasi. The condolences are being received at the family home located opposite the Rashakai Motorway Interchange. The Rasm-e-Qul for the deceased will be offered on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Saleem Safi’s mother. He prayed may Allah Almighty grant her eternal peace in Jannah and give patience to her family.

Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi has also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of the mother of journalist and columnist Salim Safi.