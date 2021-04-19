Adviser warns profiteers, hoarders of stern action

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and flour distribution points of Mobile Shops established by the government to provide essential food items to people at subsidized rates during the current holy month in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali and District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan briefed the advisor on the three sasta bazaars and flour distribution points in the district.

On this occasion, Mian Khaliqur Rahman checked the quality and prices of food items being provided to the people in the sasta bazaars.

Talking to the media, he said that the entire government machinery had been activated to provide maximum relief to the people during Ramazan.

He said that over 82 sasta bazaars, Kissan markets had been established besides Utility Stores to provide food stuff at reasonable trades across the province.

The advisor said that people could lodge complaints through the Marastial App about any issue pertaining to prices, quality of food items and unavailability.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of essential food items.

Mian Khaliqur Rahman said that no efforts would be spared to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He said that the hoarding and profiteering mafia would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced sufficient subsidy on items available at the Utility Stores across the country.

He said that the government was paying millions of rupees in subsidies so that the people could get food items at cheaper prices.