Mon Apr 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

IGP visits police training school

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi visited Police Training School here on Sunday.

He was received by the DIG training, DIG Hazara and district police officer on his arrival at the schools.

The IGP offered fateha at a memorial of martyrs and also planted saplings in the school. He was given a detailed briefing on the curricular and extra-curricular activities of the school in the context of Ramazan and the coronavirus epidemic.

The IGP also met the trainee cops and asked them about any problems and the facilities provided there.

