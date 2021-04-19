Parents want govt to begin classes at upgraded school

PESHAWAR: The parents of girl students and elders of Union Council Barikot in Upper Dir have asked the government to begin classes in the upgraded Government Girls Middle School Barikot.

In their separate chat with The News, the elders recalled that the government has decided that the students of 9, 10, 11 and 12 grades would attend classes from Monday (today).

Malik Abdur Rashid, Malik Mohammad Amin, Malik Shahi Sultan, Malik Mohammad Bangash, Dr Bahadar Syed, Malik Bakhtzada, Malik Sher Bahadar and Mohammad Qasim said the students had already submitted their fee.

They said the government has upgraded the Government Girls Middle School Barikot and they can start classes.

The elders recalled that the chief minister had directed secretary education to facilitate the students. “We have requested the authorities to depute women teachers in the upgraded school,” Malik Abdur Rashid said, adding that the local female teachers were available.

Malik Mohammad Qasim said that since another high school was 48 kilometers away in this hilly areas and it was difficult for girls to walk to such a far-flung school. He added the parents could not risk sending their daughters to schools in public transport. The elders asked the government to take practical steps to save precious time of the children.