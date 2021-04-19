People decry power outages in Ramazan

MANSEHRA: City and its suburbs have been witnessing frequent and prolonged power outages since the beginning of Ramazan.

“The government earlier announced that there would be no power outages in the month of Ramazan but unfortunately the outages have doubled and it has no schedule,” stated Ajmal Khan, a resident of Channia area. The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has been observing prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding even at Iftari and Sehri timings.

Ajmal said that people were suffering the brunt of the frequent and prolonged power outages.

“The government has miserably failed to address people’s issues as it could neither control the highest inflation rate in the history of the country nor could it address the load-shedding,” said Hisham Khan, another local resident.

A trader, Mohammad Azam, said that the business community was also facing financial crisis because of the closures of their businesses thrice a week because of the surge in novel coronavirus cases and the frequent outages added to the mess.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has come into power in the name of change and making a ‘new Pakistan’ but it has miserably failed to come up to the expectations of people,” said Azam.