Conflict of interest: Rabbani opposes Khusro Bakhtiar’s new portfolio

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani termed the appointment of Khusro Bakhtiar as Minister for Industries and Production as a conflict of interest and said that Khusro Bakhtiar is owner/shareholder and or his families interest in a sugar mills which has also been mentioned in the Sugar Commission.

“In fact after the Sugar Commission Report he was removed as Minister for National Food Security as having a conflict of interest and how the conflict disappears in the Ministry of Industries and Production which has a direct link with the sugar industry,” he said while talking to The News on Sunday on reshuffling of the cabinet.

Raza Rabbani said in June, 2021, will be the third IMF-PTI budget, with the fourth finance minister.

He said record bears out that just before a budget a new finance minister is appointed, therefore, his vision is not reflected in the budget.