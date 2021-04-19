Pakistan to receive first batch of CoronaVac next week

ISLAMABAD: Another 2 million doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in Pakistan by next week.

The local media while quoting sources reported that the new batch will also include CoronaVac vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

CoronaVac vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations and 80 percent effective in preventing deaths, the Chilean government said in a report, adding that the data should prove a "game changer" from the vaccine more widely.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has already approved CoronaVac vaccine for emergency use in the country.

CoronaVac, inactivated vaccine, comprises two doses and stored at -2 to 8°C temperature, sources said.

They added that 2 million doses of Sinopharm and CoronaVac vaccine will reach Pakistan between April 21 and April 23.

Out of 2 million vaccine jabs, 1.5 million have been purchased by Pakistan while 500,000 vaccine doses have been sent by China as a gift, the sources added The insiders also said another purchased batch of Chinese vaccine will arrive in the country in early May.A spokesperson of health ministry told APP that Pakistan has received 1 million purchased shots of CanSino and Sinopharm vaccine from China.

He said the vaccine is being provided to federating units in compliance with all health guidelines. The spokesperson said the dozes are being transported via airoplanes to Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan to maintain the temperatures and save time.