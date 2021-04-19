Mazari regrets UK discriminatory attitude

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Sunday expressed regrets over the United Kingdom’s discriminatory attitude towards Pakistanis and its nationals of Pakistani origin.

The minister in a tweet said: "This is a discriminatory approach towards Pakistanis and Britishers of Pak origin by putting Pakistan in the list of Red Zone countries but leaving out states like India -- which has one of the fastest spirals of COVID-19 cases plus a new lethal variant also.

"This is absolutely shameful -- these people have paid 1750 pounds per person to undergo 10 days of compulsory quarantine in UK.