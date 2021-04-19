Sikh shopkeeper in Khyber district gives up profit due to Ramadan

PESHAWAR: Amid the toll that inflation has taken on citizens, Naranjan Singh, a shopkeeper belonging to the Sikh community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district (KP) is keeping up his tradition of giving up profits every year during the month of Ramadan.

Talking to Geo News, Singh said people can earn money during 11 months of the year but there is an opportunity to volunteer and help others in Ramadan. While on the one hand, customers are surprised to see goods being sold at such cheap rates in Naranjan's shop, shopkeepers are worried about the effect the slashed prices are having on their sales.