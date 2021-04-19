close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
AFP
April 19, 2021

Sinn Fein ‘sorry’ for IRA murder of Philip’s uncle

World

AFP
April 19, 2021

London: The leader of Ireland’s Sinn Fein party, once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), on Sunday apologised for the group’s killing of Prince Philip’s uncle Louis Mountbatten.

The IRA killed Philip’s mentor in 1979 as part of a decades-long conflict waged between Irish republicans and those who wanted Northern Ireland to remain in British hands. Mary Lou McDonald’s comment came a day after the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, following his death at the age of 99 on April 9.

