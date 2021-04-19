Biden hits the golf course for first time in presidency

Wilmington, United States: President Joe Biden played golf for the first time in his presidency on Sunday, hitting the fairways in his home city of Wilmington -- and taking a page from his golf-obsessed predecessor Donald Trump’s book.

The Democrat’s motorcade swept into the Wilmington Country Club for the unannounced outing around lunch time. Clearly surprised members of the private, upscale club paused between swings and putting to watch, some whipping out cellphones to film the spectacle.

Reporters traveling with Biden were unable to see the president playing, although he appeared to be with a group riding in a mini-motorcade of half a dozen golf carts across a wide grassy fairway.

The White House said Biden’s playing partners were Ron Olivere, father-in-law of Biden’s late son Beau, and senior advisor Steve Ricchetti. This was not just the first time Biden has devoted a day to golf since taking over from Trump in January, but likely the first time many Americans realized that he plays at all.