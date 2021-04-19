close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
AFP
April 19, 2021

EU might not order Zeneca jab again

World

AFP
April 19, 2021

PARIS: The EU’s internal markets commissioner Thierry Breton hinted on Sunday that the bloc might decide not to order AstraZeneca’s coronavirus jab again following delays in delivering the first batches of the vaccine.

"We’re pragmatic. My priority, as far as the vaccines are concerned, is to ensure that the firms we have contracts with deliver them punctually," Breton told BFMTV television. Brussels had originally ordered 120 million doses of the Anglo-Swedish group’s jab for the 27 member states in the first quarter and 180 million in the second quarter. But the drug maker "only delivered 30 million, thus creating the problems that everyone has seen," Breton said.

