Boy, 15, charged with murder after sports club stabbing

GLOUCESTER: A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed at a sports club in Gloucestershire, police have said.

The teenager died overnight on Friday hours after the incident at Cam Sports Club in Dursley where they suffered a stomach wound.

The victim has not been identified by police, who say they are supporting their family.

On Sunday, Gloucestershire Police said the 15-year-old suspect, from Dursley, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A spokesperson for the force said a 20-year-old man and a second 15-year-old boy who were both held on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.