Mon Apr 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

DG sports congratulates team for success in South Africa

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Sunday praised the national cricket team’s consistent performance in South Africa.

He congratulated Pakistan cricket team for defeating South Africa in the 4-match Twenty20 International series.

In his message, Aulakh said the Pakistan team demonstrated wonderful fighting skills and teamwork in ODI and T20 series against the hosts. “The performance of skipper Babar Azam, M Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, M Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali remained splendid in the series victory against South Africa at their own cricket grounds,” he added.

