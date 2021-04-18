No officer to succumb to pressure, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said hurling threats at the government officers is an illegal act, which will not be tolerated at all. In a media statement issued here on Saturday, he said that no government officers would succumb to the corrupt mafia’s pressure.

He said that the opposition leaders were issuing statements against the government officers to hide their corruption, which was condemnable. He was that those hurling threats would be dealt with sternly and legal action would be taken against such persons. He said if anybody had any reservations over any legal action, the courts of law were there to redress their complaints. But giving the government officers threats over their legal acts would not be tolerated, he added.