JI names body

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has named a team of advisers to the party’s central ameer, Sirajul Haq, on different affairs.

According to JI central information secretary, the advisers include Dr. Bashir Ahmed Lakhani (energy), Professor Muhammad Ibrahim (education), Dr Muhammad Wasay Shakir (health),, Inayatullah Khan (local bodies), Hafiz Muhammad Khan (agriculture), Justice (R) Abdul Rehman Ansar (law affairs), Abdul Rashid Turabi (Kashmir affairs) Shabbir Ahmed Khan ( Afghan affairs).