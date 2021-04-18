9 get life sentence in terrorism case

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Rawalpindi Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar on Saturday awarded life sentence to nine accused in a terrorism case and awarded 234 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs7 million to other accused.

The court acquitted Col (r) Tasadaq Hussain and Amar Rabi due to lack of evidence against them.

Earlier, the Kotli Sattian Police Station registered a case against Sadaqat Hussain, Jamshed Ali, Shahid Ali, Muhammad Tasadaq, Galib Hussain, Umar Jahangir, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Zahid, Sohail Ahmed, Col (r) Tasadaq Hussain and Amar Rabi on December 24, 2019.

Only three accused were arrested while others were on bail. According to the FIR, police got information about a proclaimed offender Sadaqat Ali's presence at the 'dera' of Col (r) Tasadaq. Police raided the 'dera' but criminals opened fire on police party. The criminals snatched weapons from police and took them in their custody. A police constable was badly injured in the clash.